BRIEF-Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard

May 18 (Reuters) - Claude Resources Inc

* Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard

* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 94% of votes cast by Claude Resources shareholders

* Claude Resources Inc says all of co’s issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged on basis of 0.185 of a Silver Standard common share

* Says Silver Standard shareholders approved issuance of consideration shares by approximately 93% of votes cast

* On closing of deal, all of co's issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged for C$0.001 in cash per co's common share