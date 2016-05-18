FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard
May 18, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Claude Resources Inc

* Shareholders approve acquisition of Claude Resources by Silver Standard

* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 94% of votes cast by Claude Resources shareholders

* Claude Resources Inc says all of co’s issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged on basis of 0.185 of a Silver Standard common share

* Says Silver Standard shareholders approved issuance of consideration shares by approximately 93% of votes cast

* On closing of deal, all of co’s issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged for C$0.001 in cash per co’s common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

