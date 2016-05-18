FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co files amended plan of reorganization
May 18, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co files amended plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc:

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement

* Amended plan enhances recoveries for many creditors and features additional consideration from CEC

* Amended plan includes distribution of $1 billion of convertible notes to be issued by “new CEC”

* Amended plan includes distribution of up to 47.5% of common stock in new cec

* Caesars entertainment operating co. Files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
