BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q1 EPS $0.25

May 18 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%

* Says as of April 30, 2016, total inventory decreased by $38 mln, Or 10%, On A Year Over-Year basis

* Urban Outfitters inc says decrease in total inventory is primarily related to decline in comparable retail segment inventory, which decreased 10% at cost

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 2% at urban outfitters, were flat at anthropologie group

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales decreased 2% at free people

* Urban outfitters reports record q1 sales

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 sales $763 million versus I/B/E/S view $759.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: