BRIEF-Foot Locker elects Richard Johnson as chairman of board

May 18 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc

* Johnson succeeds Nicholas Dipaolo, who has served as chairman of board for past year

* In conjunction with this transition, board of directors also elected Dona Young as lead director

* Dipaolo will remain on board of directors until completion of his term in May, 2017

* Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend on company’s common stock of $0.275 per share

* Foot locker, Inc. Elects Richard Johnson to additional position of chairman of the board and elects Dona D. Young as lead director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: