BRIEF-Foot Locker elects Richard Johnson as chairman of board
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foot Locker elects Richard Johnson as chairman of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc

* Johnson succeeds Nicholas Dipaolo, who has served as chairman of board for past year

* In conjunction with this transition, board of directors also elected Dona Young as lead director

* Dipaolo will remain on board of directors until completion of his term in May, 2017

* Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend on company’s common stock of $0.275 per share

* Foot locker, Inc. Elects Richard Johnson to additional position of chairman of the board and elects Dona D. Young as lead director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
