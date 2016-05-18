FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progressive Waste Solutions withdraws proposal to city of New York
May 18, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Progressive Waste Solutions withdraws proposal to city of New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd

* Progressive waste solutions announces withdrawal of proposal submitted in response to city of new york request for proposals to provide solid waste management services

* Co, waste connections believe it can no longer commit to meeting certain terms of proposed new york city contract

* Continue to expect that merger transaction will close in q2 of 2016

* Progressive waste solutions announces withdrawal of proposal submitted in response to city of new york request for proposals to provide solid waste management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
