BRIEF-Progressive Waste Solutions withdraws proposal to city of New York

May 18 (Reuters) - Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd

* Progressive waste solutions announces withdrawal of proposal submitted in response to city of new york request for proposals to provide solid waste management services

* Co, waste connections believe it can no longer commit to meeting certain terms of proposed new york city contract

* Continue to expect that merger transaction will close in q2 of 2016

* Progressive waste solutions announces withdrawal of proposal submitted in response to city of new york request for proposals to provide solid waste management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)