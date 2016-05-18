FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors prices senior unsecured notes
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors prices senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors Nv

* Pricing of previously announced offering by nxp b.v. And nxp funding llc of $850 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Pricing of previously announced offering by nxp b.v. And nxp funding llc of $900 million of senior unsecured notes due 2023

* Nxp semiconductors nv says 2021 notes will bear interest at 4.125% per annum and will mature on june 1, 2021

* Nxp semiconductors nv says 2023 notes will bear interest at 4.625% per annum and will mature on june 1, 2023

* Nxp announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
