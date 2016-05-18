BRIEF-Pacific Exploration And Production board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring deal

May 18 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production

* Pacific exploration and production corp says board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction

* Colombian superintendencia de sociedades issued decision rejecting application by eig to postpone granting of recognition order in colombia

* Concluded that there was “no reason” to exercise fiduciary termination right in relation to latest eig offer

* Pacific’s board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)