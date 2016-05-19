FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies agreed to sell $250.0 million aggregate principal of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 19, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies agreed to sell $250.0 million aggregate principal of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Agreed to sell $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 4.75% per year and will mature on July 1, 2022

* Allegheny technologies announces pricing of convertible senior notes offering

