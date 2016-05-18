BRIEF-Ferroglobe Q1 loss per share $0.15

May 18 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe Plc

* “for silicon metal, we expect these low prices to persist for most of remainder of 2016”

* Expects to deliver at least announced $65 million of annualized run rate synergies by end of 2016

* Ferroglobe reports results for first quarter 2016, its first quarter as a newly combined company

* Says Q1 2016 revenue of $423.5 mln, down from pro forma $543 mln in Q1 2015

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $423.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $192.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

