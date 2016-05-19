FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexnord Corp says Q4 adjusted EPS $0.37
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rexnord Corp says Q4 adjusted EPS $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp

* For FY, expect core growth to range from -2% to +1%, adjusted EPS between $1.47 - $1.57, and for free cash flow to exceed net income

* Rexnord Corporation reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.30

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Sees Q1 sales $457 million to $467 million

* Q4 sales $493 million versus I/B/E/S view $498.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
