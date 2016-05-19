BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners in advanced discussions on a new $200 million preferred equity issuance

May 19 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners Lp

* In advanced discussions with investors on a new $200 million preferred equity issuance

* During Q1, partnership generated distributable cash flow of $62.0 million, compared to $60.6 million in same period of prior year

* Teekay offshore partners reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $288.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $306.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)