May 19 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc

* Company And MNX Global Logistics Partner to support immunocellular therapeutics with Cold Chain Logistics in ICT-107 Phase 3 clinical trial in glioblastoma

* To use biologistex evo smart shipper and biologistex cold chain saas to offer logistics service for shipping apheresis starting material