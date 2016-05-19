FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ATS posts Q4 earnings C$0.02/share from continuing operations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ATS posts Q4 earnings C$0.02/share from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :

* ATS reports fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.14 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 from continuing operations

* Period end order backlog was $652 million , 3% higher than at March 31, 2015

* Q4 revenue C$246.8 million versus C$289.4 million

* Q4 revenue C$246.8 million

* Q4 fiscal 2016 order bookings were $390 million, a 23% increase from Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations were 2 cents basic

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16, revenue view C$252.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.