BRIEF-ATS posts Q4 earnings C$0.02/share from continuing operations

May 19 (Reuters) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :

* ATS reports fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.14 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 from continuing operations

* Period end order backlog was $652 million , 3% higher than at March 31, 2015

* Q4 revenue C$246.8 million versus C$289.4 million

* Q4 fiscal 2016 order bookings were $390 million, a 23% increase from Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations were 2 cents basic

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16, revenue view C$252.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S