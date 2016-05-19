FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS $0.33
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

* Total module shipments were 912 megawatts (“mw”) in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share $0.33

* Currently expanding its cell and module nameplate capacities to 5,200 mw and 5,200 mw respectively

* Sees q2 module shipments of 1,100 to 1,150 mw

* Sees fy module shipments of 4,800 to 5,000 gw, up from previous guidance range of 4,500 to 4,700 mw

* Hanwha q cells co ltd sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $180 million

* Hanwha q cells reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $514.9 million versus $333.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.