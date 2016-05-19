BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS $0.33

May 19 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

* Total module shipments were 912 megawatts (“mw”) in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share $0.33

* Currently expanding its cell and module nameplate capacities to 5,200 mw and 5,200 mw respectively

* Sees q2 module shipments of 1,100 to 1,150 mw

* Sees fy module shipments of 4,800 to 5,000 gw, up from previous guidance range of 4,500 to 4,700 mw

* Hanwha q cells co ltd sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $180 million

* Hanwha q cells reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $514.9 million versus $333.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)