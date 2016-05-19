BRIEF-Ryder System says reaffirms FY 2016 non-gaap EPS view $6.10 to $6.30 from cont ops

May 19 (Reuters) - Ryder Systems

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.16, revenue view $6.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Both used vehicle sales and commercial rental results remain in line with outlook we provided in april

* Anticipate ryder’s contractual businesses to continue to grow in line with our prior expectations

* Says hosts 2016 investor day and reaffirms second quarter and full year guidance

* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $6.10 to $6.30 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.55 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)