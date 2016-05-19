FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15
May 19, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Raven Industries Inc

* Raven industries reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $68.4 million

* Land-based rig counts in U.S. declined approximately 55 percent year-over-year in Q1

* Continues to expect capital expenditures for year to be approximately $9 million

* No capacity expansions planned for year for engineered films, other divisions to maintain disciplined approach to capital spending

* On track to deliver revenues and operating profit consistent with prior year in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

