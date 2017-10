May 19 (Reuters) - Cogobuy Group

* Online transaction customers as at march 31, 2016 reached 11,590, up 92.6% yoy

* Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb100.2 million , up 30.1% yoy

* Cogobuy announces 2016 first quarter unaudited operating results

* Q1 revenue rose 27.3 percent to rmb 2.427 billion