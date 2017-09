BRIEF-Westernzagros Resources sees FY 2016 revenue $5 mln-$8 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Westernzagros Resources Ltd

* Westernzagros resources ltd sees 2016 revenues of $5 million to $8 million

* Anticipates average daily productive capacity of sarqala-1 will range from 4,500 bbl/d to 5,000 bbl/d in 2016

* Estimates capital and operating expenditures of $35 million to $45 million for 2016

* Westernzagros announces first quarter 2016 operational and financial results

* Q1 revenue $600,000

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million