BRIEF-Dick's Sporting sees q2 2016 EPS $0.62 to $0.72

May 19 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc

* Repurchased $50 million of common stock and also declared a $0.15125 per share quarterly dividend

* Says anticipates reporting consolidated earnings per diluted share in range of $2.60 to 2.90 for 2016

* Expectation of approximately $100 to 200 million of share repurchases in 2016

* Dick’s sporting goods sees fy 2016 consolidated same store sales are currently expected to be in range of negative 1.0% to positive 1.0%

* In 2016, anticipates capital expenditures to be about $230 million on a net basis and approximately $420 million on a gross basis

* Dick’s sporting goods sees q2 2016 consolidated same store sales expected in range of negative 4.0% to negative 1.0% in q2 of 2016

* On march 16 board of directors authorized a five-year share repurchase program of up to $1 billion of company’s common stock

* Fy earnings per share view $2.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.63 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.72