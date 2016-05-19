FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perry Ellis Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perry Ellis Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc

* “believe strength of u.s. Dollar,Changing consumer spending patterns for international tourists in u.s. Will remain headwind”

* Experienced negative currency headwinds of approximately 70 basis points on total revenues in q1

* At close of quarter inventories totaled $154 million, even with prior year period

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Perry ellis international reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 revenue $261 million versus i/b/e/s view $253.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
