BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake sees FY 2017 sales $980 mln-$1.01 bln
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 11:45 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake sees FY 2017 sales $980 mln-$1.01 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased approximately 5% for both alignments and brakes and 2% for tires

* Approved a $.02 increase in company’s cash dividend for q1 of fiscal year 2017 to $.17

* Fiscal 2017 sales guidance assumes a comparable store sales decrease of 2.0% to flat

* For q1 of fiscal 2017, company anticipates comparable store sales to decrease 8.0% to 5.0%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $259.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.46, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monro muffler brake, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20

* Sees q1 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51

* Q4 sales $229 million versus i/b/e/s view $238.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Sees q1 2017 sales $230 million to $240 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $980 million to $1.01 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

