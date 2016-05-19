BRIEF-Enzymotec Ltd Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

May 19 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd

* Company reaffirms its previously issued guidance for 2016

* Q1 net revenues increased 23.6% and 5.3% to $14.0 million, compared to q1 of 2015 and q4 of 2015, respectively

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $60.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enzymotec ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $56 million to $64 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)