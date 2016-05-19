BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics provides update on Chapter 11 proceedings

May 19 (Reuters) - Bind Therapeutics Inc :

* Bind therapeutics provides update on chapter 11 proceedings and announces agreement with Hercules Technology III, L.P.

* Has agreed, among other things, to pay-down $4 million in principal on existing principal loan balance of approximately $12.4 million

* Agreement has been reached with Hercules Technology III, L.P for use of cash collateral through July 8, 2016

* Bind therapeutics provides update on chapter 11 proceedings and announces agreement with Hercules Technology III, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)