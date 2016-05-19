FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insperity, Starboard reach agreement on board composition
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insperity, Starboard reach agreement on board composition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Insperity Inc :

* Insperity agrees to add two new directors to board

* Starboard agrees to support company’s nominees at annual meeting

* Under terms of agreement, board agreed to appoint John Morphy, who was previously nominated by starboard, as a class III director

* In addition, board will promptly commence a search for an additional independent director

* Agreement calls for certain changes to composition of standing committees of board

* Starboard agreed to vote all its shares in favor of Morphy & Co’s incumbent class iii directors, Richard Rawson, president, & Michael Brown

* Starboard also agreed to customary standstill provisions under agreement

* Insperity and Starboard reach agreement on board composition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

