BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items

May 19 (Reuters) - Rosetta Genomics Ltd :

* Company’s current operations and plans include a cost-reduction plan should it be unable to raise sufficient additional capital

* Expects its current cash position will fund operations for at least next 12 months

* Rosetta genomics reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q1 revenue rose 711 percent to $2.6 million