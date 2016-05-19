FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition Q1 earnings per share $0.15
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition Q1 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp

* Sale of nave constellation and nave universe, chemical tankers, expected in q3 2016

* As of may 19, 2016, navios acquisition contracted 95.2% and 53.0% of available days on charter-out basis for 2016 and 2017, respectively

* Average contractual daily charter-out rate for fleet expected to be $20,107 and $21,419 for 2016 and 2017, respectively

* Navios maritime acquisition corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $80.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.