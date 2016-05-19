FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Q1 non-gaap diluted earnings per ADS $0.11
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Q1 non-gaap diluted earnings per ADS $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Qtrly total revenues were us$172.9 million

* Total global mobile user installations increased by 421 million quarter-over-quarter to 2,762 million as of march 31, 2016

* Mobile monthly active users increased by 16 million quarter-over-quarter to 651 million in march 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads in q1 of 2016 us$0.01

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per ads in q1 of 2016 us$0.11

* For q2 of 2016 expects and estimates its total revenues to be between $151 million and $155 million

* Says todd miller has joined recently as vp of global sales, previously was a vp at yahoo

* Cheetah mobile announces first quarter 2016 unaudited consolidated financial results

* Q1 revenue rmb 1.115 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.09 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.