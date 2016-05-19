BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Q1 non-gaap diluted earnings per ADS $0.11

May 19 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Qtrly total revenues were us$172.9 million

* Total global mobile user installations increased by 421 million quarter-over-quarter to 2,762 million as of march 31, 2016

* Mobile monthly active users increased by 16 million quarter-over-quarter to 651 million in march 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads in q1 of 2016 us$0.01

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per ads in q1 of 2016 us$0.11

* For q2 of 2016 expects and estimates its total revenues to be between $151 million and $155 million

* Says todd miller has joined recently as vp of global sales, previously was a vp at yahoo

* Cheetah mobile announces first quarter 2016 unaudited consolidated financial results

* Q1 revenue rmb 1.115 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.09 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)