May 19 (Reuters) - Goldquest Mining Corp

* Announces C$5 million bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 15,625,000 common shares at a price of $0.32 per common share

* Net proceeds from sale of common shares will be used towards land acquisition, general haul road preparatory work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)