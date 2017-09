May 19 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp :

* Boston Scientific receives U.S. FDA approval for Precision Montage MRI spinal cord stimulator system

* Boston Scientific Corp says Lumina clinical study has demonstrated 70 percent greater low-back pain relief with SCS system in Illumina 3D family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)