May 19 (Reuters) - Covalon Technologies:

* Expects to have its products cleared in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Paraguay And Uruguay by end of 2016

* Co’s products now available in Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama And Puerto Rico

* Covalon successfully signs distribution agreements and commences sales in nine countries within vast Latin American market