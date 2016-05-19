BRIEF-Carpathian Gold says appoints Scott Moore as new interim CEO

May 19 (Reuters) - Carpathian Gold Inc
* John Hick and Julio Carvalho have stepped down from board of directors
* Says appointment of Scott Moore as new interim CEO of Carpathian
* Stan Bharti, Peter Tagliamonte and Matt Simpson appointed to board of Carpathian
* Carpathian Gold Inc. closes $10 million private placement and announces board and management additions