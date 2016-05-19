FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company reports Q1 loss per share of $0.10
May 19, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company reports Q1 loss per share of $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Net investment income for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $0.61 per share of common stock

* NAV as of march 31, 2016 was $180.0 million, or $13.02 per share of common stock, a decrease of $79.1 million or $5.74 per share

* Currently estimates taxable income for anticipated tax year ending Nov 30, 2016 to exceed qtrly distributions expected to be paid

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

