BRIEF-Sulliden Minerals announces investment of $5 mln in Carpathian Gold
May 19, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sulliden Minerals announces investment of $5 mln in Carpathian Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Sulliden Minerals SA

* Sulliden announces investment of $5 million in Carpathian Gold; Sulliden representatives to be appointed to the Carpathian board of directors

* Entered agreement with Carpathian Gold to buy 71.4 million units of Carpathian at CAD$0.07 per unit for total consideration of CAD$5 million

* Each warrant will allow sulliden to acquire one common share of Carpathian at a price of CAD$0.12 for a period of two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

