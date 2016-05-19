FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WL Ross Holding prices and allocates $655 mln senior secured term loan facility
May 19, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WL Ross Holding prices and allocates $655 mln senior secured term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - WL Ross Holding Corp :

* WL Ross Holding prices, allocates and upsizes senior secured term loan facility associated with agreement to acquire nexeo solutions

* Priced and allocated a $655 million senior secured term loan facility associated with agreement to acquire Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC

* Term loan facility will mature seven years after closing date

* Term loan facility bear interest at libor rate of 1.00 pct, and applicable margin of 4.25 pct,issued with original issue discount of 0.50 pct

* Proceeds from debt financing are expected to be used to fund a portion of purchase consideration for acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
