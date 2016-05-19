FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Samco Gold signs agreement with Yamana Gold for sale of Corina property
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Samco Gold signs agreement with Yamana Gold for sale of Corina property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Samco Gold signs agreement with Yamana Gold Inc for sale of Corina property and discontinuance of legal action; terminates participation and option agreement

* Total consideration payable by Yamana in connection with above transactions including purchase of Corina property is US$4 million

* Yamana agreement provides that on June 16, 2016 Corina property will be acquired by Yamana, conditional on prior due diligence by Yamana

* Yamana entitled to receive reimbursement of at least $1 million from termination payments Samco receives from termination of P&O agreement

* Has terminated participation and option agreement with Ricardo A. Auriemma dated January 10, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

