FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Solocal prepares debt reduction plan, Q1 net profit down 8 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solocal prepares debt reduction plan, Q1 net profit down 8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Solocal group is preparing a plan to drastically reduce its debt

* Group aims to announce terms and conditions of such restructuring on or before H1 2016 results publication planned for end of July

* Board of directors has decided to postpone ordinary general assembly expected to vote on 2015 accounts

* Is currently in discussion with various investors to invest new equity in order to finance a part of this reduction plan

* Solocal group cannot confirm whether these discussions will be conclusive

* Q1 EBITDA: 52 million euros ($58.3 million), EBITDA to revenue margin 27 pct,stable versus Q1 2015

* Group’s net income was 11 million euros in Q1 2016, down -8 pct compared to Q1 2015

* Q1 internet revenues: 157 million euros (representing 83 pct of total revenues) stable versus Q1 2015

* Q1 group revenue is 190 million euros versus 207 million euros a year ago

* Sees internet revenue growth between 0 pct and +2 pct in 2016 compared to 2015

* Sees EBITDA 2016 to revenue margin  28 pct

* As of March 31, 2016, net debt was 1,106 million euros and group complied with all its bank covenants

* As of March 31, 2016, group had a net cash position of 82 million euros

* Says post restructuring positive impact on growth would occur at earliest in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.