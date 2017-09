May 20 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA :

* Announced on Thursday the acquisition of Nera Payment Solutions, a subsidiary of Nera Telecommunications Ltd

* Acquisition for S$88 million ($63.8 million)

* Completion is expected to take place during Q3 2016

