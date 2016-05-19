FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abraxas Petroleum Corp says ends sales efforts for some assets
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 8:24 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abraxas Petroleum Corp says ends sales efforts for some assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Recently elected to conclude sales efforts for company’s Ward and Reeves County assets

* Decided that best way to maximize value of these assets was to commence a development program

* Plans to test Bone Spring and Wolfcamp A across this acreage by commencing a two well drilling program this year

* Abraxas plans to spud company’s first well in Q3 of 2016

* Abraxas’ capital budget for 2016 has been preliminarily increased to $40 million for 2016

* Estimated 2016 production volumes associated with $40 million budget are forecasted to be 6,200 boepd at midpoint of guidance

* Sold an overriding royalty interest that varies from 1 pct - 5 pct across 3,184 net acres in Martin County, Texas for approximately $2.8 million

* Abraxas provides operations update; raises 2016 guidance and capital budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
