FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q1 earnings of $0.56 per share
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q1 earnings of $0.56 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc

* Comparable store sales increased 2.7 percent in q1 of fiscal 2016

* Company is reiterating its fiscal 2016 outlook for net sales to be in range of $1.007 billion to $1.027 billion

* Fy earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shoe carnival reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 sales $260.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $263.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.58 to $1.65

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.007 billion to $1.027 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.