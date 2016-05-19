BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q1 earnings of $0.56 per share

May 19 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc

* Comparable store sales increased 2.7 percent in q1 of fiscal 2016

* Company is reiterating its fiscal 2016 outlook for net sales to be in range of $1.007 billion to $1.027 billion

* Fy earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shoe carnival reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 sales $260.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $263.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.58 to $1.65

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.007 billion to $1.027 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)