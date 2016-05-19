BRIEF-Quality Systems sees FY 2017 revenue of $508-$522 million

May 19 (Reuters) - Quality Systems Inc

* Confirmed guidance it provided previously as it relates to revenues and non-gaap fully diluted earnings per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $524.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently, company expects fiscal year 2017 revenues of between $508 million and $522 million

* Company expects fiscal year 2017 non-gaap fully diluted earnings per share between $0.78 and $0.86

* Quality Systems, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter And Year End results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue $127.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S