BRIEF-Mentor Graphics Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.02

May 19 (Reuters) - Mentor Graphics Corp

* For Q2 of fiscal 2017, company expects revenues of about $245 million

* For Q2 2017, company expects non-GAAP earnings per share of about $0.09 and GAAP earnings per share of approximately break-even

* For full year fiscal 2017, company affirms revenues of about $1.215 billion

* For FY 2017, affirms revenues of about $1.215 billion, non-GAAP earnings per share of about $1.68, and GAAP EPS of approximately $1.19

* Cash flow from operations in fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately $200 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $234.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mentor graphics reports fiscal first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $228 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S