BRIEF-8X8 Inc. reports record Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.03
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 8:24 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-8X8 Inc. reports record Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - 8x8 Inc

* Total revenue in Q4 of fiscal 2016 increased 32% year-over-year to $57.3 million

* Sees 2017 annual revenue of $249.0 million to $253.0 million

* Sees FY non-GAAP net income in range of $16.0 million to $20.0 million which represents non-GAAP net income as a percent of revenue of 6.5% to 8.0%.

* 8X8, inc. reports record fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

