BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources sees 2016 total production of 402,800-444,600 MCFE/D
May 19, 2016 / 8:39 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources sees 2016 total production of 402,800-444,600 MCFE/D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Sees 2016 total net production 402,800 MCFE/D to 444,600 MCFE/D

* Proceeds from sale immediately used to pay down borrowings under Vanguard’s reserve based credit facility

* Have implemented hedging program for about 84% and 69% of natural gas production for balance of 2016 and 2017, respectively

* Sale of its natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids assets in scoop/stack area in Oklahoma for an adjusted price of $272.5 million

* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc says 2016 spring borrowing base redetermination is scheduled to be completed on may 26, 2016

* Vanguard Natural Resources, Llc announces closing of scoop/stack asset sale in Oklahoma and provides updated 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

