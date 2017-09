May 19 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur Sealy International Inc says priced its offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2026

* Notes will be issued at 100% of face value and will mature on June 15, 2026

* Offering size was increased to $600 million from $500 million

* Tempur Sealy announces pricing of upsized $600 million senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: