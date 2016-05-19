FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newnorth provides update on Fort Mcmurray sale
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newnorth provides update on Fort Mcmurray sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Newnorth Projects Ltd

* Filed for claim for $5 million against purchaser in respect to conditional purchase and sale to dispose its interest in partnership

* Purchaser has indicated to company that it is not willing to complete fort Mcmurray transaction.

* Is of view that all conditions to completion in respect of fort Mcmurray transaction have been satisfied

* Intends to vigorously pursue all available rights and remedies against purchaser in respect of Fort Mcmurray transaction

* Says will provide an update in respect of status of Fort Mcmurray transaction when additional information is available

* Newnorth provides update on Fort Mcmurray sale

