BRIEF-Euronav announces termination of Suezmax joint venture
May 20, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronav announces termination of Suezmax joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Euronav NV :

* Euronav announces termination of Suezmax joint venture

* Euronav will assume full ownership of two youngest vessels, Captain Michael and Maria

* Bretta will assume full ownership of Eugenie and Devon

* Euronav will compensate its partner for difference in value due to younger age profile of ships it will own

* Will pay Bretta sum of $15.1 million upon closing transaction which is foreseen to take place in current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
