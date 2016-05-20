FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-500.com Q1 revenue RMB 2.2 mln vs RMB 98.8 mln
May 20, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-500.com Q1 revenue RMB 2.2 mln vs RMB 98.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* Will not make earnings forecast until it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance

* Q1 basic and diluted net loss per ads were rmb2.17 and rmb2.17

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net loss per ads rmb1.03

* Qtrly net revenues were us$0.3 million

* Did not generate any revenue from sports lottery sales in q1 of 2016

* Did not generate revenue from sports lottery sales in q1 of 2016 due to temporary suspenion of accepting online lottery orders

* 500.com limited announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue rmb 2.2 million versus rmb 98.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
