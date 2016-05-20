BRIEF-Gordmans Stores posts Q1 loss per share $0.08

May 20 (Reuters) - Gordmans Stores Inc Sees Mid
* Gordmans Stores, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.25 to $0.29
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 same store sales fell 5 percent
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $139 million to $142 million
* Q1 revenue $142.2 million
* Single digit decrease in comparable store sales for Q2
* Expects Q2 gross profit margin to be lower than last year “due to an increase in markdowns as it continues to manage inventory”
* “during Q1 we commenced a comprehensive expense review with assistance of a retail industry leading consulting firm”
* Identified significant potential cost saving opportunities throughout organization
* "during Q1 we commenced a comprehensive expense review with assistance of a retail industry leading consulting firm"