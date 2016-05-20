FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong acquires common shares of Kobex Capital
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong acquires common shares of Kobex Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Ballantyne Strong Inc

* As of may 19, 2016, it had acquired indirectly ownership of an aggregate of 5,489,500 common shares of kobex capital corp

* As a result of deal, co now, indirectly, beneficially owns and exercises control over about 12% of common shares of kobex

* Ballantyne strong paid c$.6565 per share for total consideration of c$3.6 million

* Ballantyne strong acquires common shares of kobex capital corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
