May 20 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods reaffirms its 2016 guidance in connection with upcoming CEO welcome reception for Mark Clouse

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.08 to $2.13 excluding items

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S